20 Australian dollars to Malawian kwachas

Convert AUD to MWK at the real exchange rate

20 aud
22055.60 mwk

1.00000 AUD = 1102.78000 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80035283.31450.917951.65659149.2051.368851.3415
1 GBP1.249451104.0971.146992.06983186.4241.710311.67614
1 INR0.01200270.009606410.01101820.01988361.790860.01642990.0161016
1 EUR1.089350.8718590.758711.80461162.5451.491161.46136

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 AUD1102.78000 MWK
5 AUD5513.90000 MWK
10 AUD11027.80000 MWK
20 AUD22055.60000 MWK
50 AUD55139.00000 MWK
100 AUD110278.00000 MWK
250 AUD275695.00000 MWK
500 AUD551390.00000 MWK
1000 AUD1102780.00000 MWK
2000 AUD2205560.00000 MWK
5000 AUD5513900.00000 MWK
10000 AUD11027800.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Australian Dollar
1 MWK0.00091 AUD
5 MWK0.00453 AUD
10 MWK0.00907 AUD
20 MWK0.01814 AUD
50 MWK0.04534 AUD
100 MWK0.09068 AUD
250 MWK0.22670 AUD
500 MWK0.45340 AUD
1000 MWK0.90680 AUD
2000 MWK1.81359 AUD
5000 MWK4.53398 AUD
10000 MWK9.06797 AUD