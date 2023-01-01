10 Argentine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

Convert ARS to ETB at the real exchange rate

10 ars
1.56 etb

1.00000 ARS = 0.15580 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.513891.354350.9164518.8251.337718.8250.791264
1 AUD0.6605510.8946160.6053712.43490.88361812.43490.52267
1 CAD0.7383621.117810.67668213.89970.98770613.89970.584239
1 EUR1.091151.651881.4778120.54091.4596320.54090.86335

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 ARS0.15580 ETB
5 ARS0.77900 ETB
10 ARS1.55801 ETB
20 ARS3.11602 ETB
50 ARS7.79005 ETB
100 ARS15.58010 ETB
250 ARS38.95025 ETB
500 ARS77.90050 ETB
1000 ARS155.80100 ETB
2000 ARS311.60200 ETB
5000 ARS779.00500 ETB
10000 ARS1558.01000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Argentine Peso
1 ETB6.41843 ARS
5 ETB32.09215 ARS
10 ETB64.18430 ARS
20 ETB128.36860 ARS
50 ETB320.92150 ARS
100 ETB641.84300 ARS
250 ETB1604.60750 ARS
500 ETB3209.21500 ARS
1000 ETB6418.43000 ARS
2000 ETB12836.86000 ARS
5000 ETB32092.15000 ARS
10000 ETB64184.30000 ARS