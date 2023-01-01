1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Danish kroner

Convert AOA to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
8.10 dkk

1.00000 AOA = 0.00810 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.916951.354251.512631.3373518.834983.30750.791139
1 EUR1.090611.476951.649671.4585120.541390.85520.8628
1 CAD0.7384160.67707311.116950.98752113.90861.51560.58419
1 AUD0.66110.606180.89529510.88412212.451855.07460.523022

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Danish Krone
1 AOA0.00810 DKK
5 AOA0.04051 DKK
10 AOA0.08103 DKK
20 AOA0.16205 DKK
50 AOA0.40513 DKK
100 AOA0.81025 DKK
250 AOA2.02563 DKK
500 AOA4.05126 DKK
1000 AOA8.10252 DKK
2000 AOA16.20504 DKK
5000 AOA40.51260 DKK
10000 AOA81.02520 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 DKK123.41800 AOA
5 DKK617.09000 AOA
10 DKK1234.18000 AOA
20 DKK2468.36000 AOA
50 DKK6170.90000 AOA
100 DKK12341.80000 AOA
250 DKK30854.50000 AOA
500 DKK61709.00000 AOA
1000 DKK123418.00000 AOA
2000 DKK246836.00000 AOA
5000 DKK617090.00000 AOA
10000 DKK1234180.00000 AOA