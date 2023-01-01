20 Armenian drams to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert AMD to NIO at the real exchange rate

20 amd
1.82 nio

1.00000 AMD = 0.09090 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.090690.87211.47641.647560.953118.9557
1 GBP1.1598211.26485105.3911.712291.910791.1054321.9844
1 USD0.916950.790608183.3231.353751.510690.873917.381
1 INR0.01100450.009488470.012001510.0162470.01813050.01048810.208598

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 AMD0.09090 NIO
5 AMD0.45449 NIO
10 AMD0.90898 NIO
20 AMD1.81796 NIO
50 AMD4.54490 NIO
100 AMD9.08979 NIO
250 AMD22.72448 NIO
500 AMD45.44895 NIO
1000 AMD90.89790 NIO
2000 AMD181.79580 NIO
5000 AMD454.48950 NIO
10000 AMD908.97900 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Armenian Dram
1 NIO11.00140 AMD
5 NIO55.00700 AMD
10 NIO110.01400 AMD
20 NIO220.02800 AMD
50 NIO550.07000 AMD
100 NIO1100.14000 AMD
250 NIO2750.35000 AMD
500 NIO5500.70000 AMD
1000 NIO11001.40000 AMD
2000 NIO22002.80000 AMD
5000 NIO55007.00000 AMD
10000 NIO110014.00000 AMD