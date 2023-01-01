50 Albanian leks to Jersey pounds

Convert ALL to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 all
0.42 jep

1.00000 ALL = 0.00850 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86261.088690.73921.476741.648520.9531518.9216
1 GBP1.1592911.262105.1931.711971.911111.1049721.9356
1 USD0.91860.792393183.3541.356551.514350.8755517.3816
1 INR0.01102060.009506360.01199710.01627460.01816770.0105040.208527

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Jersey pound
1 ALL0.00850 JEP
5 ALL0.04249 JEP
10 ALL0.08498 JEP
20 ALL0.16996 JEP
50 ALL0.42490 JEP
100 ALL0.84981 JEP
250 ALL2.12452 JEP
500 ALL4.24905 JEP
1000 ALL8.49810 JEP
2000 ALL16.99620 JEP
5000 ALL42.49050 JEP
10000 ALL84.98100 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Albanian Lek
1 JEP117.67300 ALL
5 JEP588.36500 ALL
10 JEP1176.73000 ALL
20 JEP2353.46000 ALL
50 JEP5883.65000 ALL
100 JEP11767.30000 ALL
250 JEP29418.25000 ALL
500 JEP58836.50000 ALL
1000 JEP117673.00000 ALL
2000 JEP235346.00000 ALL
5000 JEP588365.00000 ALL
10000 JEP1176730.00000 ALL