United Arab Emirates dirhams to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert AED to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
2,228.30 sbd

1.000 AED = 2.228 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AED2.22830 SBD
5 AED11.14150 SBD
10 AED22.28300 SBD
20 AED44.56600 SBD
50 AED111.41500 SBD
100 AED222.83000 SBD
250 AED557.07500 SBD
500 AED1,114.15000 SBD
1000 AED2,228.30000 SBD
2000 AED4,456.60000 SBD
5000 AED11,141.50000 SBD
10000 AED22,283.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SBD0.44877 AED
5 SBD2.24387 AED
10 SBD4.48773 AED
20 SBD8.97546 AED
50 SBD22.43865 AED
100 SBD44.87730 AED
250 SBD112.19325 AED
500 SBD224.38650 AED
1000 SBD448.77300 AED
2000 SBD897.54600 AED
5000 SBD2,243.86500 AED
10000 SBD4,487.73000 AED