Convert XOF to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 CFA francs BCEAO to Moldovan leus

10 xof
0.29 mdl

CFA1.000 XOF = L0.02900 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.9471.3591,532.69
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5531.7151,934.33
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2570.9911,118.22
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6241.4511,636.99

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to MDL rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moldovan Leu
1 XOF0.02900 MDL
5 XOF0.14502 MDL
10 XOF0.29004 MDL
20 XOF0.58008 MDL
50 XOF1.45020 MDL
100 XOF2.90040 MDL
250 XOF7.25100 MDL
500 XOF14.50200 MDL
1000 XOF29.00400 MDL
2000 XOF58.00800 MDL
5000 XOF145.02000 MDL
10000 XOF290.04000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MDL34.47790 XOF
5 MDL172.38950 XOF
10 MDL344.77900 XOF
20 MDL689.55800 XOF
50 MDL1,723.89500 XOF
100 MDL3,447.79000 XOF
250 MDL8,619.47500 XOF
500 MDL17,238.95000 XOF
1000 MDL34,477.90000 XOF
2000 MDL68,955.80000 XOF
5000 MDL172,389.50000 XOF
10000 MDL344,779.00000 XOF