CFA franc BCEAO to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Moldovan leus is currently 0.029 today, reflecting a -0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.366% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 0.029 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 0.029 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.765% decrease in value.