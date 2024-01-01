1 CFA franc BCEAO to Hong Kong dollars

1 xof
0.01 hkd

CFA1.000 XOF = $0.01271 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.951.3591,512.36
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5571.7151,908.67
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,103.43
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60710.6261.4511,615.12

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Hong Kong Dollar
1 XOF0.01271 HKD
5 XOF0.06356 HKD
10 XOF0.12713 HKD
20 XOF0.25425 HKD
50 XOF0.63564 HKD
100 XOF1.27127 HKD
250 XOF3.17818 HKD
500 XOF6.35635 HKD
1000 XOF12.71270 HKD
2000 XOF25.42540 HKD
5000 XOF63.56350 HKD
10000 XOF127.12700 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
100 HKD7,866.15000 XOF
200 HKD15,732.30000 XOF
300 HKD23,598.45000 XOF
500 HKD39,330.75000 XOF
1000 HKD78,661.50000 XOF
2000 HKD157,323.00000 XOF
2500 HKD196,653.75000 XOF
3000 HKD235,984.50000 XOF
4000 HKD314,646.00000 XOF
5000 HKD393,307.50000 XOF
10000 HKD786,615.00000 XOF
20000 HKD1,573,230.00000 XOF