Convert XOF to CZK at the real exchange rate

10 thousand CFA francs BCEAO to Czech korunas

10,000 xof
379.82 czk

CFA1.000 XOF = Kč0.03798 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.951.3591,525.59
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89912.5581.7151,925.52
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2610.9921,113.33
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46311.60710.6261.4511,629.33

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA francs BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Czech Republic Koruna
1 XOF0.03798 CZK
5 XOF0.18991 CZK
10 XOF0.37982 CZK
20 XOF0.75965 CZK
50 XOF1.89911 CZK
100 XOF3.79823 CZK
250 XOF9.49557 CZK
500 XOF18.99115 CZK
1000 XOF37.98230 CZK
2000 XOF75.96460 CZK
5000 XOF189.91150 CZK
10000 XOF379.82300 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CZK26.32800 XOF
5 CZK131.64000 XOF
10 CZK263.28000 XOF
20 CZK526.56000 XOF
50 CZK1,316.40000 XOF
100 CZK2,632.80000 XOF
250 CZK6,582.00000 XOF
500 CZK13,164.00000 XOF
1000 CZK26,328.00000 XOF
2000 CZK52,656.00000 XOF
5000 CZK131,640.00000 XOF
10000 CZK263,280.00000 XOF