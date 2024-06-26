CFA franc BCEAO to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Czech korunas is currently 0.038 today, reflecting a 0.330% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a 0.001% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 0.038 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.038 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.224% increase in value.