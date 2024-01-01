1 CFA franc BCEAO to Brunei dollars

Convert XOF to BND at the real exchange rate

1 xof
0.00 bnd

CFA1.000 XOF = B$0.002213 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Brunei Dollar
1 XOF0.00221 BND
5 XOF0.01106 BND
10 XOF0.02213 BND
20 XOF0.04426 BND
50 XOF0.11065 BND
100 XOF0.22129 BND
250 XOF0.55324 BND
500 XOF1.10647 BND
1000 XOF2.21294 BND
2000 XOF4.42588 BND
5000 XOF11.06470 BND
10000 XOF22.12940 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BND451.88800 XOF
5 BND2,259.44000 XOF
10 BND4,518.88000 XOF
20 BND9,037.76000 XOF
50 BND22,594.40000 XOF
100 BND45,188.80000 XOF
250 BND112,972.00000 XOF
500 BND225,944.00000 XOF
1000 BND451,888.00000 XOF
2000 BND903,776.00000 XOF
5000 BND2,259,440.00000 XOF
10000 BND4,518,880.00000 XOF