50 Samoan talas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert WST to PEN at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = S/.1.383 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
WST to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 WST to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.40331.4118
Low1.37411.3521
Average1.38681.3818
Change-0.59%0.80%
1 WST to PEN stats

The performance of WST to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4033 and a 30 day low of 1.3741. This means the 30 day average was 1.3868. The change for WST to PEN was -0.59.

The performance of WST to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4118 and a 90 day low of 1.3521. This means the 90 day average was 1.3818. The change for WST to PEN was 0.80.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 WST1.38274 PEN
5 WST6.91370 PEN
10 WST13.82740 PEN
20 WST27.65480 PEN
50 WST69.13700 PEN
100 WST138.27400 PEN
250 WST345.68500 PEN
500 WST691.37000 PEN
1000 WST1,382.74000 PEN
2000 WST2,765.48000 PEN
5000 WST6,913.70000 PEN
10000 WST13,827.40000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Samoan Tala
1 PEN0.72320 WST
5 PEN3.61602 WST
10 PEN7.23203 WST
20 PEN14.46406 WST
50 PEN36.16015 WST
100 PEN72.32030 WST
250 PEN180.80075 WST
500 PEN361.60150 WST
1000 PEN723.20300 WST
2000 PEN1,446.40600 WST
5000 PEN3,616.01500 WST
10000 PEN7,232.03000 WST