20 Peruvian nuevo soles to Samoan talas

Convert PEN to WST at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = WS$0.7348 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 PEN to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73480.7396
Low0.71260.7083
Average0.72110.7240
Change3.06%0.80%
View full history

1 PEN to WST stats

The performance of PEN to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7348 and a 30 day low of 0.7126. This means the 30 day average was 0.7211. The change for PEN to WST was 3.06.

The performance of PEN to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7396 and a 90 day low of 0.7083. This means the 90 day average was 0.7240. The change for PEN to WST was 0.80.

Track market ratesView PEN to WST chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7931.4921.6220.93421.399
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0371.7921.9481.12225.699
1 USD0.9260.771184.0721.3811.5020.86519.815
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Samoan Tala
1 PEN0.73483 WST
5 PEN3.67412 WST
10 PEN7.34825 WST
20 PEN14.69650 WST
50 PEN36.74125 WST
100 PEN73.48250 WST
250 PEN183.70625 WST
500 PEN367.41250 WST
1000 PEN734.82500 WST
2000 PEN1,469.65000 WST
5000 PEN3,674.12500 WST
10000 PEN7,348.25000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 WST1.36087 PEN
5 WST6.80435 PEN
10 WST13.60870 PEN
20 WST27.21740 PEN
50 WST68.04350 PEN
100 WST136.08700 PEN
250 WST340.21750 PEN
500 WST680.43500 PEN
1000 WST1,360.87000 PEN
2000 WST2,721.74000 PEN
5000 WST6,804.35000 PEN
10000 WST13,608.70000 PEN