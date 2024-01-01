1 Samoan tala to Mexican pesos

Convert WST to MXN at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Mex$7.296 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 WST to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.37567.4382
Low7.07016.6632
Average7.25677.1400
Change0.31%7.84%
View full history

1 WST to MXN stats

The performance of WST to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3756 and a 30 day low of 7.0701. This means the 30 day average was 7.2567. The change for WST to MXN was 0.31.

The performance of WST to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4382 and a 90 day low of 6.6632. This means the 90 day average was 7.1400. The change for WST to MXN was 7.84.

Track market ratesView WST to MXN chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6731.3850.7784.0691.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1281.4990.83490.9871.428
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7150.9180.51155.7250.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7570.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mexican Peso
1 WST7.29642 MXN
5 WST36.48210 MXN
10 WST72.96420 MXN
20 WST145.92840 MXN
50 WST364.82100 MXN
100 WST729.64200 MXN
250 WST1,824.10500 MXN
500 WST3,648.21000 MXN
1000 WST7,296.42000 MXN
2000 WST14,592.84000 MXN
5000 WST36,482.10000 MXN
10000 WST72,964.20000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Samoan Tala
1 MXN0.13705 WST
5 MXN0.68527 WST
10 MXN1.37054 WST
20 MXN2.74108 WST
50 MXN6.85270 WST
100 MXN13.70540 WST
250 MXN34.26350 WST
500 MXN68.52700 WST
1000 MXN137.05400 WST
2000 MXN274.10800 WST
5000 MXN685.27000 WST
10000 MXN1,370.54000 WST