Samoan tala to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Mexican pesos is currently 7.296 today, reflecting a 1.605% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.903% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.422 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 7.176 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 1.506% increase in value.