500 Samoan talas to Lesotho lotis

Convert WST to LSL at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = L6.513 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
WST to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 WST to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.56856.7372
Low6.33786.3378
Average6.47216.5455
Change1.86%-2.81%
1 WST to LSL stats

The performance of WST to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5685 and a 30 day low of 6.3378. This means the 30 day average was 6.4721. The change for WST to LSL was 1.86.

The performance of WST to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7372 and a 90 day low of 6.3378. This means the 90 day average was 6.5455. The change for WST to LSL was -2.81.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Lesotho Loti
1 WST6.51339 LSL
5 WST32.56695 LSL
10 WST65.13390 LSL
20 WST130.26780 LSL
50 WST325.66950 LSL
100 WST651.33900 LSL
250 WST1,628.34750 LSL
500 WST3,256.69500 LSL
1000 WST6,513.39000 LSL
2000 WST13,026.78000 LSL
5000 WST32,566.95000 LSL
10000 WST65,133.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Samoan Tala
1 LSL0.15353 WST
5 LSL0.76765 WST
10 LSL1.53530 WST
20 LSL3.07060 WST
50 LSL7.67650 WST
100 LSL15.35300 WST
250 LSL38.38250 WST
500 LSL76.76500 WST
1000 LSL153.53000 WST
2000 LSL307.06000 WST
5000 LSL767.65000 WST
10000 LSL1,535.30000 WST