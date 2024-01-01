Convert LSL to WST at the real exchange rate

50 Lesotho lotis to Samoan talas

50 lsl
7.42 wst

L1.000 LSL = WS$0.1484 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.07189.3661.4631.6120.95919.421
1 GBP1.18411.268105.8281.7331.9091.13522.999
1 USD0.9340.788183.4341.3661.5050.89518.132
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Samoan Tala
1 LSL0.14838 WST
5 LSL0.74190 WST
10 LSL1.48380 WST
20 LSL2.96760 WST
50 LSL7.41900 WST
100 LSL14.83800 WST
250 LSL37.09500 WST
500 LSL74.19000 WST
1000 LSL148.38000 WST
2000 LSL296.76000 WST
5000 LSL741.90000 WST
10000 LSL1,483.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Lesotho Loti
1 WST6.73944 LSL
5 WST33.69720 LSL
10 WST67.39440 LSL
20 WST134.78880 LSL
50 WST336.97200 LSL
100 WST673.94400 LSL
250 WST1,684.86000 LSL
500 WST3,369.72000 LSL
1000 WST6,739.44000 LSL
2000 WST13,478.88000 LSL
5000 WST33,697.20000 LSL
10000 WST67,394.40000 LSL