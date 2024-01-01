Samoan talas to Jamaican dollars today

Convert WST to JMD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = J$58.08 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 WST to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High58.825858.8258
Low57.754556.4935
Average58.418457.8447
Change0.08%1.29%
View full history

1 WST to JMD stats

The performance of WST to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.8258 and a 30 day low of 57.7545. This means the 30 day average was 58.4184. The change for WST to JMD was 0.08.

The performance of WST to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.8258 and a 90 day low of 56.4935. This means the 90 day average was 57.8447. The change for WST to JMD was 1.29.

Track market ratesView WST to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9231.50917.6831.3850.77184.0721.319
1 EUR1.08311.63519.1561.50.83591.0711.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7160.9170.51155.7020.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7540.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jamaican Dollar
1 WST58.08210 JMD
5 WST290.41050 JMD
10 WST580.82100 JMD
20 WST1,161.64200 JMD
50 WST2,904.10500 JMD
100 WST5,808.21000 JMD
250 WST14,520.52500 JMD
500 WST29,041.05000 JMD
1000 WST58,082.10000 JMD
2000 WST116,164.20000 JMD
5000 WST290,410.50000 JMD
10000 WST580,821.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 JMD0.01722 WST
5 JMD0.08609 WST
10 JMD0.17217 WST
20 JMD0.34434 WST
50 JMD0.86085 WST
100 JMD1.72170 WST
250 JMD4.30425 WST
500 JMD8.60850 WST
1000 JMD17.21700 WST
2000 JMD34.43400 WST
5000 JMD86.08500 WST
10000 JMD172.17000 WST