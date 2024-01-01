5,000 Samoan talas to Jamaican dollars
Convert WST to JMD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
WST to JMD conversion chart
1 WST = 58.08210 JMD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 WST to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|58.8258
|58.8258
|Low
|57.7545
|56.4935
|Average
|58.4184
|57.8447
|Change
|0.08%
|1.29%
|View full history
1 WST to JMD stats
The performance of WST to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 58.8258 and a 30 day low of 57.7545. This means the 30 day average was 58.4184. The change for WST to JMD was 0.08.
The performance of WST to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 58.8258 and a 90 day low of 56.4935. This means the 90 day average was 57.8447. The change for WST to JMD was 1.29.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Samoan talas to Jamaican dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current WST to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Samoan talas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jamaican Dollar
|1 WST
|58.08210 JMD
|5 WST
|290.41050 JMD
|10 WST
|580.82100 JMD
|20 WST
|1,161.64200 JMD
|50 WST
|2,904.10500 JMD
|100 WST
|5,808.21000 JMD
|250 WST
|14,520.52500 JMD
|500 WST
|29,041.05000 JMD
|1000 WST
|58,082.10000 JMD
|2000 WST
|116,164.20000 JMD
|5000 WST
|290,410.50000 JMD
|10000 WST
|580,821.00000 JMD