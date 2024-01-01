1 thousand Samoan talas to Czech korunas

Convert WST to CZK at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Kč8.591 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
WST to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 WST to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.63748.6374
Low8.33438.2250
Average8.53608.4264
Change2.73%0.39%
1 WST to CZK stats

The performance of WST to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6374 and a 30 day low of 8.3343. This means the 30 day average was 8.5360. The change for WST to CZK was 2.73.

The performance of WST to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6374 and a 90 day low of 8.2250. This means the 90 day average was 8.4264. The change for WST to CZK was 0.39.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50917.6921.3850.77184.0771.32
1 EUR1.08211.63319.1511.4990.83491.0091.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7250.9180.51155.7180.875
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7520.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Samoan talas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Czech Republic Koruna
1 WST8.59115 CZK
5 WST42.95575 CZK
10 WST85.91150 CZK
20 WST171.82300 CZK
50 WST429.55750 CZK
100 WST859.11500 CZK
250 WST2,147.78750 CZK
500 WST4,295.57500 CZK
1000 WST8,591.15000 CZK
2000 WST17,182.30000 CZK
5000 WST42,955.75000 CZK
10000 WST85,911.50000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Samoan Tala
1 CZK0.11640 WST
5 CZK0.58200 WST
10 CZK1.16399 WST
20 CZK2.32798 WST
50 CZK5.81995 WST
100 CZK11.63990 WST
250 CZK29.09975 WST
500 CZK58.19950 WST
1000 CZK116.39900 WST
2000 CZK232.79800 WST
5000 CZK581.99500 WST
10000 CZK1,163.99000 WST