500 Samoan talas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert WST to BTN at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = Nu.30.98 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
WST to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 WST to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.344031.3440
Low30.734530.2467
Average31.089130.8888
Change0.10%0.96%
1 WST to BTN stats

The performance of WST to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.3440 and a 30 day low of 30.7345. This means the 30 day average was 31.0891. The change for WST to BTN was 0.10.

The performance of WST to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.3440 and a 90 day low of 30.2467. This means the 90 day average was 30.8888. The change for WST to BTN was 0.96.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 WST30.97880 BTN
5 WST154.89400 BTN
10 WST309.78800 BTN
20 WST619.57600 BTN
50 WST1,548.94000 BTN
100 WST3,097.88000 BTN
250 WST7,744.70000 BTN
500 WST15,489.40000 BTN
1000 WST30,978.80000 BTN
2000 WST61,957.60000 BTN
5000 WST154,894.00000 BTN
10000 WST309,788.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Samoan Tala
1 BTN0.03228 WST
5 BTN0.16140 WST
10 BTN0.32280 WST
20 BTN0.64560 WST
50 BTN1.61401 WST
100 BTN3.22801 WST
250 BTN8.07003 WST
500 BTN16.14005 WST
1000 BTN32.28010 WST
2000 BTN64.56020 WST
5000 BTN161.40050 WST
10000 BTN322.80100 WST