Samoan tala to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 30.978 today, reflecting a 1.632% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a 0.775% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 31.121 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 30.460 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -1.281% decrease in value.