WS$1.000 WST = د.إ1.353 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 WST to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37011.3701
Low1.34381.3269
Average1.36051.3529
Change-0.45%0.53%
1 WST to AED stats

The performance of WST to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3701 and a 30 day low of 1.3438. This means the 30 day average was 1.3605. The change for WST to AED was -0.45.

The performance of WST to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3701 and a 90 day low of 1.3269. This means the 90 day average was 1.3529. The change for WST to AED was 0.53.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 WST1.35332 AED
5 WST6.76660 AED
10 WST13.53320 AED
20 WST27.06640 AED
50 WST67.66600 AED
100 WST135.33200 AED
250 WST338.33000 AED
500 WST676.66000 AED
1000 WST1,353.32000 AED
2000 WST2,706.64000 AED
5000 WST6,766.60000 AED
10000 WST13,533.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 AED0.73893 WST
5 AED3.69463 WST
10 AED7.38925 WST
20 AED14.77850 WST
50 AED36.94625 WST
100 AED73.89250 WST
250 AED184.73125 WST
500 AED369.46250 WST
1000 AED738.92500 WST
2000 AED1,477.85000 WST
5000 AED3,694.62500 WST
10000 AED7,389.25000 WST