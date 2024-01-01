5 Uzbekistan soms to Turkish liras

Convert UZS to TRY at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = TL0.002675 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 UZS to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00270.0027
Low0.00270.0026
Average0.00270.0027
Change-0.15%2.33%
View full history

1 UZS to TRY stats

The performance of UZS to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0027. The change for UZS to TRY was -0.15.

The performance of UZS to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0026. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for UZS to TRY was 2.33.

Track market ratesView UZS to TRY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08290.9911.4991.6320.93721.457
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0341.7961.9551.12325.712
1 USD0.9240.771184.0761.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Turkish Lira
1 UZS0.00268 TRY
5 UZS0.01338 TRY
10 UZS0.02675 TRY
20 UZS0.05350 TRY
50 UZS0.13375 TRY
100 UZS0.26750 TRY
250 UZS0.66876 TRY
500 UZS1.33752 TRY
1000 UZS2.67504 TRY
2000 UZS5.35008 TRY
5000 UZS13.37520 TRY
10000 UZS26.75040 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uzbekistan Som
1 TRY373.82600 UZS
5 TRY1,869.13000 UZS
10 TRY3,738.26000 UZS
20 TRY7,476.52000 UZS
50 TRY18,691.30000 UZS
100 TRY37,382.60000 UZS
250 TRY93,456.50000 UZS
500 TRY186,913.00000 UZS
1000 TRY373,826.00000 UZS
2000 TRY747,652.00000 UZS
5000 TRY1,869,130.00000 UZS
10000 TRY3,738,260.00000 UZS