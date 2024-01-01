100 Uruguayan pesos to CFP francs

Convert UYU to XPF at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = ₣2.686 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
UYU to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 UYU to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.68582.6858
Low2.61662.5516
Average2.64612.6323
Change1.16%0.27%
1 UYU to XPF stats

The performance of UYU to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6858 and a 30 day low of 2.6166. This means the 30 day average was 2.6461. The change for UYU to XPF was 1.16.

The performance of UYU to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6858 and a 90 day low of 2.5516. This means the 90 day average was 2.6323. The change for UYU to XPF was 0.27.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFP Franc
1 UYU2.68575 XPF
5 UYU13.42875 XPF
10 UYU26.85750 XPF
20 UYU53.71500 XPF
50 UYU134.28750 XPF
100 UYU268.57500 XPF
250 UYU671.43750 XPF
500 UYU1,342.87500 XPF
1000 UYU2,685.75000 XPF
2000 UYU5,371.50000 XPF
5000 UYU13,428.75000 XPF
10000 UYU26,857.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Uruguayan Peso
1 XPF0.37234 UYU
5 XPF1.86168 UYU
10 XPF3.72336 UYU
20 XPF7.44672 UYU
50 XPF18.61680 UYU
100 XPF37.23360 UYU
250 XPF93.08400 UYU
500 XPF186.16800 UYU
1000 XPF372.33600 UYU
2000 XPF744.67200 UYU
5000 XPF1,861.68000 UYU
10000 XPF3,723.36000 UYU