Uruguayan peso to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to CFP francs is currently 2.636 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.179% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.668 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 2.613 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 0.982% increase in value.