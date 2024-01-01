1 CFP francs to Uruguayan pesos

1 xpf
0.36 uyu

1.00000 XPF = 0.36185 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Uruguayan Peso
1 XPF0.36185 UYU
5 XPF1.80925 UYU
10 XPF3.61851 UYU
20 XPF7.23702 UYU
50 XPF18.09255 UYU
100 XPF36.18510 UYU
250 XPF90.46275 UYU
500 XPF180.92550 UYU
1000 XPF361.85100 UYU
2000 XPF723.70200 UYU
5000 XPF1809.25500 UYU
10000 XPF3618.51000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFP Franc
1 UYU2.76357 XPF
5 UYU13.81785 XPF
10 UYU27.63570 XPF
20 UYU55.27140 XPF
50 UYU138.17850 XPF
100 UYU276.35700 XPF
250 UYU690.89250 XPF
500 UYU1381.78500 XPF
1000 UYU2763.57000 XPF
2000 UYU5527.14000 XPF
5000 UYU13817.85000 XPF
10000 UYU27635.70000 XPF