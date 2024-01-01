20 Uruguayan pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert UYU to KES at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = Ksh3.107 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KES
1 UYU to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.11953.2446
Low3.05963.0524
Average3.09843.1559
Change1.55%-4.22%
1 UYU to KES stats

The performance of UYU to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1195 and a 30 day low of 3.0596. This means the 30 day average was 3.0984. The change for UYU to KES was 1.55.

The performance of UYU to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2446 and a 90 day low of 3.0524. This means the 90 day average was 3.1559. The change for UYU to KES was -4.22.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 UYU3.10697 KES
5 UYU15.53485 KES
10 UYU31.06970 KES
20 UYU62.13940 KES
50 UYU155.34850 KES
100 UYU310.69700 KES
250 UYU776.74250 KES
500 UYU1,553.48500 KES
1000 UYU3,106.97000 KES
2000 UYU6,213.94000 KES
5000 UYU15,534.85000 KES
10000 UYU31,069.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 KES0.32186 UYU
5 KES1.60929 UYU
10 KES3.21857 UYU
20 KES6.43714 UYU
50 KES16.09285 UYU
100 KES32.18570 UYU
250 KES80.46425 UYU
500 KES160.92850 UYU
1000 KES321.85700 UYU
2000 KES643.71400 UYU
5000 KES1,609.28500 UYU
10000 KES3,218.57000 UYU