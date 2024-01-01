10 Uruguayan pesos to Hong Kong dollars

Convert UYU to HKD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = $0.1868 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
UYU to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HKD
1 UYU to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18790.1941
Low0.18480.1843
Average0.18670.1905
Change1.09%-3.66%
1 UYU to HKD stats

The performance of UYU to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1879 and a 30 day low of 0.1848. This means the 30 day average was 0.1867. The change for UYU to HKD was 1.09.

The performance of UYU to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1941 and a 90 day low of 0.1843. This means the 90 day average was 0.1905. The change for UYU to HKD was -3.66.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UYU0.18680 HKD
5 UYU0.93398 HKD
10 UYU1.86796 HKD
20 UYU3.73592 HKD
50 UYU9.33980 HKD
100 UYU18.67960 HKD
250 UYU46.69900 HKD
500 UYU93.39800 HKD
1000 UYU186.79600 HKD
2000 UYU373.59200 HKD
5000 UYU933.98000 HKD
10000 UYU1,867.96000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
100 HKD535.34400 UYU
200 HKD1,070.68800 UYU
300 HKD1,606.03200 UYU
500 HKD2,676.72000 UYU
1000 HKD5,353.44000 UYU
2000 HKD10,706.88000 UYU
2500 HKD13,383.60000 UYU
3000 HKD16,060.32000 UYU
4000 HKD21,413.76000 UYU
5000 HKD26,767.20000 UYU
10000 HKD53,534.40000 UYU
20000 HKD107,068.80000 UYU