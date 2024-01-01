50 Uruguayan pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert UYU to AED at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = د.إ0.08831 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UYU to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 UYU to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08890.0913
Low0.08720.0869
Average0.08820.0898
Change1.28%-3.20%
View full history

1 UYU to AED stats

The performance of UYU to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0889 and a 30 day low of 0.0872. This means the 30 day average was 0.0882. The change for UYU to AED was 1.28.

The performance of UYU to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0913 and a 90 day low of 0.0869. This means the 90 day average was 0.0898. The change for UYU to AED was -3.20.

Track market ratesView UYU to AED chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0391.51.6310.93821.47
1 GBP1.19811.297109.061.7971.9541.12325.719
1 USD0.9240.771184.0731.3851.5060.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UYU0.08831 AED
5 UYU0.44157 AED
10 UYU0.88315 AED
20 UYU1.76629 AED
50 UYU4.41573 AED
100 UYU8.83145 AED
250 UYU22.07863 AED
500 UYU44.15725 AED
1000 UYU88.31450 AED
2000 UYU176.62900 AED
5000 UYU441.57250 AED
10000 UYU883.14500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
1 AED11.32320 UYU
5 AED56.61600 UYU
10 AED113.23200 UYU
20 AED226.46400 UYU
50 AED566.16000 UYU
100 AED1,132.32000 UYU
250 AED2,830.80000 UYU
500 AED5,661.60000 UYU
1000 AED11,323.20000 UYU
2000 AED22,646.40000 UYU
5000 AED56,616.00000 UYU
10000 AED113,232.00000 UYU