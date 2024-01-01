1 Uruguayan peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert UYU to AED at the real exchange rate
UYU to AED conversion chart
1 UYU = 0.08831 AED
|1 UYU to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0889
|0.0913
|Low
|0.0872
|0.0869
|Average
|0.0882
|0.0898
|Change
|1.28%
|-3.20%
|View full history
1 UYU to AED stats
The performance of UYU to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0889 and a 30 day low of 0.0872. This means the 30 day average was 0.0882. The change for UYU to AED was 1.28.
The performance of UYU to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0913 and a 90 day low of 0.0869. This means the 90 day average was 0.0898. The change for UYU to AED was -3.20.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Uruguayan Peso
|1 AED
|11.32320 UYU
|5 AED
|56.61600 UYU
|10 AED
|113.23200 UYU
|20 AED
|226.46400 UYU
|50 AED
|566.16000 UYU
|100 AED
|1,132.32000 UYU
|250 AED
|2,830.80000 UYU
|500 AED
|5,661.60000 UYU
|1000 AED
|11,323.20000 UYU
|2000 AED
|22,646.40000 UYU
|5000 AED
|56,616.00000 UYU
|10000 AED
|113,232.00000 UYU