Ush1.000 UGX = kr0.002881 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:33
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 UGX to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00290.0029
Low0.00270.0027
Average0.00280.0028
Change5.70%-0.72%
1 UGX to SEK stats

The performance of UGX to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0029 and a 30 day low of 0.0027. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for UGX to SEK was 5.70.

The performance of UGX to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0027. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for UGX to SEK was -0.72.

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0731,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8371,135.940.92
1 EUR1.0831.6311.4280.83491.0311,851.91.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7431,296.771.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Swedish Krona
1 UGX0.00288 SEK
5 UGX0.01441 SEK
10 UGX0.02881 SEK
20 UGX0.05763 SEK
50 UGX0.14407 SEK
100 UGX0.28814 SEK
250 UGX0.72034 SEK
500 UGX1.44068 SEK
1000 UGX2.88135 SEK
2000 UGX5.76270 SEK
5000 UGX14.40675 SEK
10000 UGX28.81350 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ugandan Shilling
1 SEK347.06000 UGX
5 SEK1,735.30000 UGX
10 SEK3,470.60000 UGX
20 SEK6,941.20000 UGX
50 SEK17,353.00000 UGX
100 SEK34,706.00000 UGX
250 SEK86,765.00000 UGX
500 SEK173,530.00000 UGX
1000 SEK347,060.00000 UGX
2000 SEK694,120.00000 UGX
5000 SEK1,735,300.00000 UGX
10000 SEK3,470,600.00000 UGX