Ugandan shilling to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Swedish kronor is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.446% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.377% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.242% increase in value.