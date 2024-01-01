1 Ugandan shilling to Moldovan leus

Convert UGX to MDL at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.004893 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to MDL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MDL
1 UGX to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0049
Low0.00470.0046
Average0.00480.0047
Change4.17%3.08%
1 UGX to MDL stats

The performance of UGX to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0047. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for UGX to MDL was 4.17.

The performance of UGX to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0046. This means the 90 day average was 0.0047. The change for UGX to MDL was 3.08.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0761,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8141,135.430.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83490.9961,851.131.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7451,296.771.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 UGX0.00489 MDL
5 UGX0.02447 MDL
10 UGX0.04893 MDL
20 UGX0.09787 MDL
50 UGX0.24467 MDL
100 UGX0.48935 MDL
250 UGX1.22337 MDL
500 UGX2.44675 MDL
1000 UGX4.89349 MDL
2000 UGX9.78698 MDL
5000 UGX24.46745 MDL
10000 UGX48.93490 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 MDL204.35300 UGX
5 MDL1,021.76500 UGX
10 MDL2,043.53000 UGX
20 MDL4,087.06000 UGX
50 MDL10,217.65000 UGX
100 MDL20,435.30000 UGX
250 MDL51,088.25000 UGX
500 MDL102,176.50000 UGX
1000 MDL204,353.00000 UGX
2000 MDL408,706.00000 UGX
5000 MDL1,021,765.00000 UGX
10000 MDL2,043,530.00000 UGX