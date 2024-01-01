Convert MDL to UGX at the real exchange rate

500 Moldovan leus to Ugandan shillings

500 mdl
104,104 ugx

L1.000 MDL = Ush208.2 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:17
Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2281.3661.49883.4521.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1251.7331.9105.8712.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34711.09761.1031.1970.992

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Ugandan Shilling
1 MDL208.20800 UGX
5 MDL1,041.04000 UGX
10 MDL2,082.08000 UGX
20 MDL4,164.16000 UGX
50 MDL10,410.40000 UGX
100 MDL20,820.80000 UGX
250 MDL52,052.00000 UGX
500 MDL104,104.00000 UGX
1000 MDL208,208.00000 UGX
2000 MDL416,416.00000 UGX
5000 MDL1,041,040.00000 UGX
10000 MDL2,082,080.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Moldovan Leu
1 UGX0.00480 MDL
5 UGX0.02401 MDL
10 UGX0.04803 MDL
20 UGX0.09606 MDL
50 UGX0.24014 MDL
100 UGX0.48029 MDL
250 UGX1.20072 MDL
500 UGX2.40144 MDL
1000 UGX4.80288 MDL
2000 UGX9.60576 MDL
5000 UGX24.01440 MDL
10000 UGX48.02880 MDL