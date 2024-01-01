1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Brunei dollars

Convert UGX to BND at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = B$0.0003602 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to BND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BND
1 UGX to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00040.0004
Change3.90%0.03%
View full history

1 UGX to BND stats

The performance of UGX to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to BND was 3.90.

The performance of UGX to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to BND was 0.03.

Track market ratesView UGX to BND chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9251.320.77284.0821,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66310.6130.8750.51255.7631,134.320.919
1 EUR1.0811.6311.4270.83490.8971,8491.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7061,295.881.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Brunei Dollar
1 UGX0.00036 BND
5 UGX0.00180 BND
10 UGX0.00360 BND
20 UGX0.00720 BND
50 UGX0.01801 BND
100 UGX0.03602 BND
250 UGX0.09005 BND
500 UGX0.18011 BND
1000 UGX0.36022 BND
2000 UGX0.72043 BND
5000 UGX1.80108 BND
10000 UGX3.60216 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 BND2,776.11000 UGX
5 BND13,880.55000 UGX
10 BND27,761.10000 UGX
20 BND55,522.20000 UGX
50 BND138,805.50000 UGX
100 BND277,611.00000 UGX
250 BND694,027.50000 UGX
500 BND1,388,055.00000 UGX
1000 BND2,776,110.00000 UGX
2000 BND5,552,220.00000 UGX
5000 BND13,880,550.00000 UGX
10000 BND27,761,100.00000 UGX