Ugandan shilling to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Brunei dollars is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a -0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.611% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-10-2024, with a -0.274% decrease in value.