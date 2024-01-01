5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Omani rials

Convert UAH to OMR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ر.ع.0.009389 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 UAH to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0095
Low0.00940.0093
Average0.00940.0094
Change0.36%-0.25%
View full history

1 UAH to OMR stats

The performance of UAH to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0094. This means the 30 day average was 0.0094. The change for UAH to OMR was 0.36.

The performance of UAH to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0095 and a 90 day low of 0.0093. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for UAH to OMR was -0.25.

Track market ratesView UAH to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0770.7711.321.38417.6811.508
1 EUR1.08190.8160.8331.4261.49519.0981.628
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2971.2109.01911.7121.79522.9261.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Omani Rial
1 UAH0.00939 OMR
5 UAH0.04695 OMR
10 UAH0.09389 OMR
20 UAH0.18779 OMR
50 UAH0.46947 OMR
100 UAH0.93894 OMR
250 UAH2.34735 OMR
500 UAH4.69469 OMR
1000 UAH9.38939 OMR
2000 UAH18.77878 OMR
5000 UAH46.94695 OMR
10000 UAH93.89390 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 OMR106.50300 UAH
5 OMR532.51500 UAH
10 OMR1,065.03000 UAH
20 OMR2,130.06000 UAH
50 OMR5,325.15000 UAH
100 OMR10,650.30000 UAH
250 OMR26,625.75000 UAH
500 OMR53,251.50000 UAH
1000 OMR106,503.00000 UAH
2000 OMR213,006.00000 UAH
5000 OMR532,515.00000 UAH
10000 OMR1,065,030.00000 UAH