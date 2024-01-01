20 Ukrainian hryvnias to Macanese patacas

Convert UAH to MOP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = MOP$0.1952 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MOP
1 UAH to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19560.1977
Low0.19480.1948
Average0.19520.1959
Change0.21%-0.70%
View full history

1 UAH to MOP stats

The performance of UAH to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1956 and a 30 day low of 0.1948. This means the 30 day average was 0.1952. The change for UAH to MOP was 0.21.

The performance of UAH to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1977 and a 90 day low of 0.1948. This means the 90 day average was 0.1959. The change for UAH to MOP was -0.70.

Track market ratesView UAH to MOP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7721.321.38517.6911.508
1 EUR1.08190.7970.8331.4261.49619.1051.629
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.95411.7111.79522.9251.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macanese Pataca
1 UAH0.19522 MOP
5 UAH0.97608 MOP
10 UAH1.95216 MOP
20 UAH3.90432 MOP
50 UAH9.76080 MOP
100 UAH19.52160 MOP
250 UAH48.80400 MOP
500 UAH97.60800 MOP
1000 UAH195.21600 MOP
2000 UAH390.43200 MOP
5000 UAH976.08000 MOP
10000 UAH1,952.16000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MOP5.12253 UAH
5 MOP25.61265 UAH
10 MOP51.22530 UAH
20 MOP102.45060 UAH
50 MOP256.12650 UAH
100 MOP512.25300 UAH
250 MOP1,280.63250 UAH
500 MOP2,561.26500 UAH
1000 MOP5,122.53000 UAH
2000 MOP10,245.06000 UAH
5000 MOP25,612.65000 UAH
10000 MOP51,225.30000 UAH