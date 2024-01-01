5 Swedish kronor to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SEK to CVE at the real exchange rate

5 sek
48.96 cve

kr1.000 SEK = Esc9.793 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:10
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9360.7926.98410.68283.5851.374.041
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40889.2651.4634.316
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.482105.4971.735.1
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.52911.9680.1960.579

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SEK9.79255 CVE
5 SEK48.96275 CVE
10 SEK97.92550 CVE
20 SEK195.85100 CVE
50 SEK489.62750 CVE
100 SEK979.25500 CVE
250 SEK2,448.13750 CVE
500 SEK4,896.27500 CVE
1000 SEK9,792.55000 CVE
2000 SEK19,585.10000 CVE
5000 SEK48,962.75000 CVE
10000 SEK97,925.50000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swedish Krona
1 CVE0.10212 SEK
5 CVE0.51059 SEK
10 CVE1.02118 SEK
20 CVE2.04236 SEK
50 CVE5.10590 SEK
100 CVE10.21180 SEK
250 CVE25.52950 SEK
500 CVE51.05900 SEK
1000 CVE102.11800 SEK
2000 CVE204.23600 SEK
5000 CVE510.59000 SEK
10000 CVE1,021.18000 SEK