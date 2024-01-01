10 thousand Swedish kronor to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SEK to CVE at the real exchange rate

10,000 sek
97,929 cve

kr1.000 SEK = Esc9.793 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9360.7926.98410.68283.5871.374.041
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40889.2711.4644.316
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81413.482105.4991.735.1
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.5311.9690.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SEK9.79290 CVE
5 SEK48.96450 CVE
10 SEK97.92900 CVE
20 SEK195.85800 CVE
50 SEK489.64500 CVE
100 SEK979.29000 CVE
250 SEK2,448.22500 CVE
500 SEK4,896.45000 CVE
1000 SEK9,792.90000 CVE
2000 SEK19,585.80000 CVE
5000 SEK48,964.50000 CVE
10000 SEK97,929.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swedish Krona
1 CVE0.10212 SEK
5 CVE0.51058 SEK
10 CVE1.02115 SEK
20 CVE2.04230 SEK
50 CVE5.10575 SEK
100 CVE10.21150 SEK
250 CVE25.52875 SEK
500 CVE51.05750 SEK
1000 CVE102.11500 SEK
2000 CVE204.23000 SEK
5000 CVE510.57500 SEK
10000 CVE1,021.15000 SEK