Convert SEK to CNY at the real exchange rate

1 Swedish krona to Chinese yuan rmb

1 sek
0.69 cny

kr1.000 SEK = ¥0.6872 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SEK0.68720 CNY
5 SEK3.43600 CNY
10 SEK6.87199 CNY
20 SEK13.74398 CNY
50 SEK34.35995 CNY
100 SEK68.71990 CNY
250 SEK171.79975 CNY
500 SEK343.59950 CNY
1000 SEK687.19900 CNY
2000 SEK1,374.39800 CNY
5000 SEK3,435.99500 CNY
10000 SEK6,871.99000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swedish Krona
1 CNY1.45518 SEK
5 CNY7.27590 SEK
10 CNY14.55180 SEK
20 CNY29.10360 SEK
50 CNY72.75900 SEK
100 CNY145.51800 SEK
250 CNY363.79500 SEK
500 CNY727.59000 SEK
1000 CNY1,455.18000 SEK
2000 CNY2,910.36000 SEK
5000 CNY7,275.90000 SEK
10000 CNY14,551.80000 SEK