Swedish krona to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.687 today, reflecting a -0.567% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -1.154% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.696 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.686 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.