Convert SAR to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Saudi riyals to Guatemalan quetzals

10,000 sar
20,707.70 gtq

SR1.000 SAR = Q2.071 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD183.569279.21.3690.93658.9361.5020.79
1 INR0.01213.3410.0160.0110.7050.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.29910.0050.0030.2110.0050.003
1 CAD0.7361.033203.90710.68343.0421.0970.577

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 SAR2.07077 GTQ
5 SAR10.35385 GTQ
10 SAR20.70770 GTQ
20 SAR41.41540 GTQ
50 SAR103.53850 GTQ
100 SAR207.07700 GTQ
250 SAR517.69250 GTQ
500 SAR1,035.38500 GTQ
1000 SAR2,070.77000 GTQ
2000 SAR4,141.54000 GTQ
5000 SAR10,353.85000 GTQ
10000 SAR20,707.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Saudi Riyal
1 GTQ0.48291 SAR
5 GTQ2.41457 SAR
10 GTQ4.82913 SAR
20 GTQ9.65826 SAR
50 GTQ24.14565 SAR
100 GTQ48.29130 SAR
250 GTQ120.72825 SAR
500 GTQ241.45650 SAR
1000 GTQ482.91300 SAR
2000 GTQ965.82600 SAR
5000 GTQ2,414.56500 SAR
10000 GTQ4,829.13000 SAR