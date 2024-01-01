5 Rwandan francs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert RWF to KZT at the real exchange rate

5 rwf
1.76 kzt

R₣1.000 RWF = ₸0.3525 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
Loading

How to convert Rwandan francs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RWF0.35252 KZT
5 RWF1.76258 KZT
10 RWF3.52516 KZT
20 RWF7.05032 KZT
50 RWF17.62580 KZT
100 RWF35.25160 KZT
250 RWF88.12900 KZT
500 RWF176.25800 KZT
1000 RWF352.51600 KZT
2000 RWF705.03200 KZT
5000 RWF1,762.58000 KZT
10000 RWF3,525.16000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Rwandan Franc
1 KZT2.83675 RWF
5 KZT14.18375 RWF
10 KZT28.36750 RWF
20 KZT56.73500 RWF
50 KZT141.83750 RWF
100 KZT283.67500 RWF
250 KZT709.18750 RWF
500 KZT1,418.37500 RWF
1000 KZT2,836.75000 RWF
2000 KZT5,673.50000 RWF
5000 KZT14,183.75000 RWF
10000 KZT28,367.50000 RWF