100 Kazakhstani tenges to Rwandan francs

Convert KZT to RWF at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = R₣2.793 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:26
KZT to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RWF
1 KZT to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.82502.8250
Low2.73572.7357
Average2.78942.7791
Change-0.20%0.65%
1 KZT to RWF stats

The performance of KZT to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8250 and a 30 day low of 2.7357. This means the 30 day average was 2.7894. The change for KZT to RWF was -0.20.

The performance of KZT to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8250 and a 90 day low of 2.7357. This means the 90 day average was 2.7791. The change for KZT to RWF was 0.65.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.3217.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.670.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4730.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Rwandan Franc
1 KZT2.79290 RWF
5 KZT13.96450 RWF
10 KZT27.92900 RWF
20 KZT55.85800 RWF
50 KZT139.64500 RWF
100 KZT279.29000 RWF
250 KZT698.22500 RWF
500 KZT1,396.45000 RWF
1000 KZT2,792.90000 RWF
2000 KZT5,585.80000 RWF
5000 KZT13,964.50000 RWF
10000 KZT27,929.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RWF0.35805 KZT
5 RWF1.79025 KZT
10 RWF3.58050 KZT
20 RWF7.16100 KZT
50 RWF17.90250 KZT
100 RWF35.80500 KZT
250 RWF89.51250 KZT
500 RWF179.02500 KZT
1000 RWF358.05000 KZT
2000 RWF716.10000 KZT
5000 RWF1,790.25000 KZT
10000 RWF3,580.50000 KZT