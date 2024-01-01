Rwandan francs to Egyptian pounds today

Convert RWF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 rwf
36.81 egp

R₣1.000 RWF = E£0.03681 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:43
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9351.3670.7891.3571.49818.17383.575
1 EUR1.06911.4610.8441.451.60119.42889.345
1 CAD0.7320.68410.5770.9921.09613.29661.144
1 GBP1.2671.1851.73211.7191.89823.026105.893

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 RWF0.03681 EGP
5 RWF0.18406 EGP
10 RWF0.36812 EGP
20 RWF0.73623 EGP
50 RWF1.84059 EGP
100 RWF3.68117 EGP
250 RWF9.20293 EGP
500 RWF18.40585 EGP
1000 RWF36.81170 EGP
2000 RWF73.62340 EGP
5000 RWF184.05850 EGP
10000 RWF368.11700 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 EGP27.16530 RWF
5 EGP135.82650 RWF
10 EGP271.65300 RWF
20 EGP543.30600 RWF
50 EGP1,358.26500 RWF
100 EGP2,716.53000 RWF
250 EGP6,791.32500 RWF
500 EGP13,582.65000 RWF
1000 EGP27,165.30000 RWF
2000 EGP54,330.60000 RWF
5000 EGP135,826.50000 RWF
10000 EGP271,653.00000 RWF