Rwandan franc to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.037 today, reflecting a 0.763% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.499% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.037 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.036 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.868% increase in value.