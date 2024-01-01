50 Egyptian pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert EGP to RWF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = R₣27.79 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:28
EGP to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 EGP to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.924327.9243
Low27.525526.7579
Average27.813027.4644
Change0.77%2.11%
1 EGP to RWF stats

The performance of EGP to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.9243 and a 30 day low of 27.5255. This means the 30 day average was 27.8130. The change for EGP to RWF was 0.77.

The performance of EGP to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.9243 and a 90 day low of 26.7579. This means the 90 day average was 27.4644. The change for EGP to RWF was 2.11.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 EGP27.79020 RWF
5 EGP138.95100 RWF
10 EGP277.90200 RWF
20 EGP555.80400 RWF
50 EGP1,389.51000 RWF
100 EGP2,779.02000 RWF
250 EGP6,947.55000 RWF
500 EGP13,895.10000 RWF
1000 EGP27,790.20000 RWF
2000 EGP55,580.40000 RWF
5000 EGP138,951.00000 RWF
10000 EGP277,902.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 RWF0.03598 EGP
5 RWF0.17992 EGP
10 RWF0.35984 EGP
20 RWF0.71968 EGP
50 RWF1.79919 EGP
100 RWF3.59839 EGP
250 RWF8.99598 EGP
500 RWF17.99195 EGP
1000 RWF35.98390 EGP
2000 RWF71.96780 EGP
5000 RWF179.91950 EGP
10000 RWF359.83900 EGP